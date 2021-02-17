Woman's death: BJP accuses Maharashtra govt of suppressing case
Amid allegations that a Maharashtra minister was connected to the death of a woman from Pune, the opposition BJP on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Shiv Sena-led government, saying it was trying to suppress the case.
Some social media posts and the BJP have claimed that the 23-year-old woman, who died after falling from a building in Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister in the state.
"The state government is suppressing the death of the woman whose death evoked suspicions. The person under scanner is state forest minister Sanjay Rathod who is still missing. Nobody in the state government knows about his whereabouts," former state Power minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bavankule told reporters.
According to Wanwadi police in Pune who have registered a case of accidental death, there was no suicide note.
Maharashtra BJP vice president Madhav Bhandari said the state government was supposed to carry out investigation in this case but it intends to either suppress or to slow down the investigation.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, had already promised a detailed probe and action against the guilty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Function halls under scanner amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman's death: BJP accuses Maharashtra govt of suppressing case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai mayor boards local train, requests passengers to wear masks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC says over 15 lakh people fined for not wearing facemasks since April 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains see surge in passengers; 3.7 million commute everyday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surge in Covid-19 cases in Maha: Find out which districts have high caseload
- The state has seen a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days which has led to the government to say that it will be forced to impose another lockdown if people keep flouting the guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandatory RT-PCR tests continue to create problems at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC cites possibility of death by suicide, acquits murder convict
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case: Transcripts contain proof of my innocence, says Ex-Barc CEO Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body budget: Drop in funds for gardens, disaster management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: HSC exams from April 23, SSC from April 29; don’t believe rumours, urges board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
288 commuters in Mumbai local trains fined daily for travelling without masks: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Positivity rate rises to 4% with spike in new Covid-19 cases: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: MMRDA hasn’t given clean chit to TopsGrup, says RA Rajeev
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If citizens don’t follow norms, city might head towards lockdown, Mumbai mayor warns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox