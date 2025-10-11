Woman’s death in Jogeshwari sparks outrage, demands for builder’s arrest

MUMBAI: The tragic death of 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, who was fatally struck on Wednesday by a falling cement block from an under-construction building in Jogeshwari East, has left local residents in shock and sparked anger against the alleged violation of safety protocols in construction sites in the area. The residents are now planning to hold a candle light vigil and silent march on Sunday, demanding immediate arrest of the concerned builder. Bhavesh Sanghrajka, one of the two designated partners of Shradda Lifestyle LLP, claimed that all safety protocols had been followed at the construction site and the incident that killed Sanskruti was an accident (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

“Our family is not concerned with financial compensation,” Sanskruti’s uncle Arun Kotian, among the organisers of Sunday’s protest, told Hindustan Times. “We seek justice for our daughter whose life was snuffed out due to gross negligence. Our whole struggle is to ensure that no other family goes through this pain.”

Amin, who had secured a job with a bank barely a week before her death, was struck by a cement block that fell off the Shivkunj building, being constructed by Shradda Lifestyle LLP. Those associated with the firm were subsequently booked by the Meghwadi police for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Following Sanskruti’s death on Wednesday, members of the Billawa community, to which she belonged, have rallied together, alongside Tulu and Kannadiga speakers who predominate the area. On Thursday, they attended Sanskruti’s last rites holding placards demanding justice.

The incident that led to her death was not the first close call they had encountered, residents said. At least two other incidents involving falling debris and bricks from construction sites had occurred in the area in the preceding six months, they said, fearing further lapses.

“We are only demanding arrest of the builder as per law and a tight grip on builders who do adhere to safety norms,” said Kotian. “The incident should prompt the BMC to take a policy-level decision to ensure there are no security lapses at construction sites.”

Suresh Anchan, a local resident, expressed outrage at what he described as the “negligence of the builders’ lobby”. He questioned the lack of safety enforcement and demanded strict action be taken also against civic officials who fail to monitor construction sites for lapses.

Residents of Kailash Bhavan chawl, adjoining the Shivkunj building, also raised serious concerns about the absence of basic safety measures at the construction site.

“The construction site has absolutely no security measures – there is no net, nor any barricade,” said Vaishali Jangam. “Even last week, some bricks from the site fell on a tin shed below, though none were injured.”

Chhaya Wadkar, another resident, wondered why no arrests had been made despite the passage of three days since Sanskruti’s death..

“We, chawl residents, do not ask for anything but justice for our daughter and her soul to be at peace,” she said.

Harish Amin, president of the Billawar Association, Mumbai, echoed the residents and said the community stood firmly with the grieving family and their efforts to secure justice.

Meanwhile, Bhavesh Sanghrajka, one of the two designated partners of Shradda Lifestyle LLP, claimed that all safety protocols had been followed at the construction site and the incident that killed Sanskruti was an accident.

“One can take photographs of the site, including of the roads around — they will show that all safety measures have been installed. We don’t know how this incident happened,” he told Hindustan Times.

“There is a claim that a cement block fell from the building at 9:30am. But we don’t start work at that time. We start work by 11am as labourers come in by 10.30am. The police and BMC have done a panchnama. I was not at the site when the incident happened, and there is a labour contractor. Residents alleged murder and are demanding arrest, but it is purely a case of accident. We do not even know the victim, and we are distressed and regretful that it has happened and that we are indirectly part of the allegation,” Sanghrajka said. “The FIR is under investigation.”

The march on Sunday is expected to draw large crowds, united in grief and calling for systemic reforms at construction sites, residents said.