Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Work on Ambedkar statue begins, ancillary facilities nearly ready

ByShashank Rao
Apr 14, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Mumbai is preparing for Bhimrao Ambedkar's 135th birthday with a grand memorial project, now 20% complete, set to finish by March 2027 after delays.

Mumbai: A day ahead of Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary on April 14, the Indu mill compound in Worli was abuzz with activity. A life size thermocol statue of Ambedkar, which will serve as a reference for the upcoming 230-feet tall statue of the icon, stood on the pedestal, surrounded by workers busy with fabrication and ancillary works such as a lecture hall, multi-level parking lot, auditorium and library.

Work on Ambedkar statue begins, ancillary facilities nearly ready
Work on Ambedkar statue begins, ancillary facilities nearly ready

“We have completed 20% work on the pedestal and statue and 85% of the ancillary works inside the compound,” said an official from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the project to build a grand memorial to Ambedkar.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2015. The memorial is coming up around a massive statue of Amebdkar – measuring 350 feet including a 120-feet pedestal – which is being sculpted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar.

Around 1,395 metric tonne structural steel to support the main structure has been procured and the baseplate of the statue, weighing 155 metric tonne, has been fabricated, said the MMRDA official. Bronze panelling work has been completed for 308 square metres out of a total requirement of 10,510 square metres, he said.

Sanjay Mukherjee, commissioner, MMRDA and other officers reviewed the progress of work on the memorial complex last week. During the visit, the commissioner urged all departments and contractors concerned to expedite the work and adhere to all deadlines without compromising on quality.

The project, which was initially supposed to open in 2018, has been marred by delays and estimated to be completed by March 2027.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Work on Ambedkar statue begins, ancillary facilities nearly ready
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On