Mumbai: A day ahead of Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary on April 14, the Indu mill compound in Worli was abuzz with activity. A life size thermocol statue of Ambedkar, which will serve as a reference for the upcoming 230-feet tall statue of the icon, stood on the pedestal, surrounded by workers busy with fabrication and ancillary works such as a lecture hall, multi-level parking lot, auditorium and library. Work on Ambedkar statue begins, ancillary facilities nearly ready

“We have completed 20% work on the pedestal and statue and 85% of the ancillary works inside the compound,” said an official from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the project to build a grand memorial to Ambedkar.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2015. The memorial is coming up around a massive statue of Amebdkar – measuring 350 feet including a 120-feet pedestal – which is being sculpted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar.

Around 1,395 metric tonne structural steel to support the main structure has been procured and the baseplate of the statue, weighing 155 metric tonne, has been fabricated, said the MMRDA official. Bronze panelling work has been completed for 308 square metres out of a total requirement of 10,510 square metres, he said.

Sanjay Mukherjee, commissioner, MMRDA and other officers reviewed the progress of work on the memorial complex last week. During the visit, the commissioner urged all departments and contractors concerned to expedite the work and adhere to all deadlines without compromising on quality.

The project, which was initially supposed to open in 2018, has been marred by delays and estimated to be completed by March 2027.