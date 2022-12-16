Worli shuts partially for eight hours

Mumbai: As part of the protest against the ruling combine of Shinde and Fadnavis, accused of insulting great personalities of Maharashtra, parts of the Worli area on Thursday witnessed an eight-hour bandh.

Worli is the constituency of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray. The bandh was implemented in some parts of the area between 9am and 5pm, however, the area was open to traffic.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde who manages the constituency said, “Some parts of Worli, including Worli naka, BDD chawls, Amrutwar Marg, Jamboree maidan, Shivner Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg were closed. We closed down the shops, but did not stop traffic. This was a protest against the ruling party leaders and Governor BS Koshyari, who had been insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other great personalities of the state. The Shiv Shakti and Bhim Shakti (some dalit parties) came together to protest.’’

Sources in the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that protests were organised in many other parts of the state and the Sena (UBT) group did not want to be left far behind hence a protest was organised on Thursday.