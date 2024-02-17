Worli woman critically injured in assault by stalker

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old married woman was stabbed several times with a knife by her stalker in Prem Nagar locality of Worli on Saturday. The police have arrested and booked the 47-year-old accused, identified as Lingappa Devendra Angarangi, in an attempted murder case. HT Image

The woman was rushed to KEM Hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit and is said to be in critical condition.

According to the officials, the victim is identified as Sheetal Kamble, who stays with her husband Chandrakant, 47, a painter at Prem Nagar in Worli.

“Lingappa, a resident of the same area, was following her for the past several years. The man was even warned by Sheetal’s family members and her husband Chandrakant that if he continued stalking her there would be consequences,” said a police officer.

Despite warnings, Lingappa kept stalking her. On Friday, when nobody was around at Sheetal’s apartment, Lingappa entered her house and stabbed her multiple times with a knife that he was carrying after she refused to talk to him, the police officer added.

Meanwhile, the accused Lingappa was arrested by the Worli police after booking him for an attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The police said that the accused has in the past created a scene outside Kamble’s house in an inebriated condition.