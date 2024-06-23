WR plans to invest 2,206 cr to improve passenger facilities

Mumbai: The Western Railway’s Mumbai division has announced a ₹2,206 crore plan to enhance the overall passenger facilities on their stations to make them more accessible and comfortable for everyone. The facilities include platform extensions, upgradation of platform shelters, additional escalators, modernisation of waiting rooms, and more. HT Image

The work will be undertaken at 19 stations, including eight suburban stations and 11 non-suburban stations. The suburban stations include Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Malad, Jogeshwari Coaching Terminal and Palghar.

WR is especially focusing on making the stations accessible for Divyangjan (persons with physical disabilities) passengers, where ₹11.7 crore has been allocated. Chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek said, “This goal is to create a Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure. Some key features of it are installation of ramps and railings at major stations to make it easy for the movement of wheelchair users and passengers with mobility impairments.”

Additionally, specially designed toilets, drinking water booths, and reserved parking spaces near station entrances will be provided for persons with disabilities. Around 86 wheelchairs will be available at all non-suburban stations, and suburban stations will have at least one wheelchair per platform. At present, 69 lifts are operational at 24 stations, with 13 more lifts in progress and 13 more lifts planned for post-monsoon to make it easy for both Divyangjan and senior passengers.

Western Railway already has 121 escalators at 33 stations, and one more escalator will be commissioned soon at Ram Mandir station. Along with this, ₹20.76 crore has been sanctioned for 12 more escalators.

Platform extension works are also in progress, considering the monsoon season. (see graphic) The modernisation of waiting rooms will include improved seating and air conditioning. For clean drinking water, 97 Water Vending Machines are being installed, with 34 already in function.

Digital information screens have been installed at Mumbai Central Station for real-time updates, and a Coach Guidance System with train indicator boards are being set up at multiple stations for better passenger information at a cost of ₹5.34 crore.

56 works are being executed under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme with a project cost of ₹513.16 crore. The scheme aims to enhance and modernise railway stations throughout the Indian Railways network. Some of the works include the construction of 12-meter-wide foot-over-bridges with retail kiosks planned as roof plazas at 17 stations. Western Railway is also looking at initiatives like mobile apps for easy access to services and expanding Wi-Fi availability.