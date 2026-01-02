MUMBAI: The new year has brought good news for commuters on the Western Railway (WR). Starting January 1, the punctuality of 45 long-distance trains originating or passing through Mumbai will improve by 2 minutes to 11 minutes due to a change in timings. Also, 28 trains will speed up, saving a collective 157 minutes. WR rejigs timings, launches direct Virar-Surat shuttle. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Moreover, starting January 3, a direct shuttle train connecting Virar and Surat will be introduced. Until now, the service ran as two separate services with a break in journey at Dahanu. These measures come at a time when the sixth rail line between Kandivali-Borivali will be ready by mid-January, which will enable segregation of long-distance and suburban trains between Bandra Terminus and Borivali.

WR officials said these improvements have been made possible owing to infrastructure upgrades on existing rail tracks and systems, the addition of new rail corridors and upgrading to modern passenger coaches.

“We have speeded up 28 trains, collectively saving 157 minutes every day. This acceleration is split between eight departing trains, saving 72 minutes; and 20 arriving trains, saving 85 minutes,” said a WR official.

“These changes reflect data-driven scheduling based on actual operational patterns and passenger demand. Additional halts have been strategically provided to enhance connectivity,” said a WR official who manages train operations.

The railway has also rejigged the timings of 45 trains to accommodate new long-distance train services and create paths for local trains. Speed improvements by 24 minutes have been created for the 19020 Haridwar-Bandra Terminus Express, while the 22901 Bandra Terminus-Udaipur Express has gained 10 minutes. Train 59040 from Vapi to Virar has been extended to Mumbai Central.

“The focus on punctuality, combined with strategic speed improvements and expanded connectivity, addresses the core challenges faced by daily commuters and long-distance travellers alike,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief PRO, Western Railway.