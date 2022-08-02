WR replaces faulty sensors of AC local train doors
MUMBAI: The Western Railway has replaced the faulty sensors of the AC local train days after its doors failed to open at eight stations. WR had cited faulty sensors as the reason behind the malfunction that took place on Thursday. The doors were opened manually by railway personnel from Borivali to Virar railway stations. The doors of the AC local train failed to open at Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar railway stations.
The train was taken to a railway car shed. “The train was thoroughly checked and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which manufactured the AC train, changed the sensors,” said a senior Western Railway official.
Meanwhile, the Central Railway has started regular inspection of AC local trains to make sure no such incident takes place again. “There has been an incident on the Central Railway of the doors not opening. We have been checking all electrical parts of the AC local trains that are currently operational at the railway car shed,” said a senior Central Railway official.
On July 12, the door of a compartment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound Kalyan AC local did not open at Dadar railway station and passengers had to de-board at Byculla railway station.
NIA detains three for ‘links’ with handlers of Islamic State
The National Investigation Agency has detained three people in Karnataka for their alleged links with Islamic State handlers, an official in the know of matter said on Monday. In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district and two places in Tumakuru district. Officials of the state police said that NIA had sought local police support in two cases.
Will visit Masood and Fazil’s houses, says Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he will visit the residence of Masood and Fazil in the coming days after coming under criticism from all quarters on the discrimination meted out by the state government in dealing with the recent murders in Dakshina Kannada district. The statements come after three murders were reported from the communally sensitive region of coastal Karnataka. The three killings have added to the tensions in the region.
IndiGo to reinstate pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid level by November
Low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday told pilots -- including captains, first officers and junior first officers -- that it will reinstate their salaries to pre-Covid levels by November. This will be done in two increments of 6% each, in September and November. Soon after the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020, the airline revised its pay structure slashing salaries by 28-40%, according to pilots who spoke with Hindustan Times.
BMC finds 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's public health department has found 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms during a recent drive. The drive was held keeping in mind the fire incident at Bhandara district general hospital in Nagpur, which broke out in January, killing ten infants. Besides, 11 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Sunrise Hospital of Dreams Mall on LBS Marg in Bhandup (west) last year.
Man from Kerala held over the murder of BJYM leader
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in Bellare area of Dakshina Kannada, a person has been detained from Kerala in connection with the murder, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The Dakshina Kannada police investigating the case are yet to release an official statement in the case, however, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity identified the detained person as Abid.
