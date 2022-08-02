WR replaces faulty sensors of AC local train doors

MUMBAI: The Western Railway has replaced the faulty sensors of the AC local train days after its doors failed to open at eight stations. WR had cited faulty sensors as the reason behind the malfunction that took place on Thursday. The doors were opened manually by railway personnel from Borivali to Virar railway stations. The doors of the AC local train failed to open at Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar railway stations.

The train was taken to a railway car shed. “The train was thoroughly checked and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which manufactured the AC train, changed the sensors,” said a senior Western Railway official.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has started regular inspection of AC local trains to make sure no such incident takes place again. “There has been an incident on the Central Railway of the doors not opening. We have been checking all electrical parts of the AC local trains that are currently operational at the railway car shed,” said a senior Central Railway official.

On July 12, the door of a compartment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound Kalyan AC local did not open at Dadar railway station and passengers had to de-board at Byculla railway station.