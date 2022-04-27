WR to build new bridge between Bandra and Khar stations

MUMBAI: In a bid to speed up the construction work of the sixth railway line between Mumbai Central and Borivali, the Western Railway (WR) will soon build a new railway bridge between Bandra and Khar railway stations.

The flyover will be reconstructed between the two busiest stations after demolishing the existing one. This is being done to provide space for the laying of a new railway line that will segregate local and outstation train traffic.

The construction work of the flyover will start post-monsoon.

“The bridge will be reconstructed to make space for the laying of a new railway line. Earlier, there were some concerns as the railway line was passing near the adjacent to a mosque,” said a senior Western Railway official.

The fifth and sixth railway line between Mumbai Central and Borivali railway stations is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 2 and was proposed in 2008.

The project was stuck due to land acquisition. Of these lines, the fifth railway line is already present and passes through Mumbai Central to Mahim, and between Santacruz and Khar railway station.

The new railway lines will also pass through Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel car shed. The construction work has been taken in two phases between Mumbai Central and Khar railway station and between Khar and Borivali railway stations at a cost of ₹918 crore and is expected to be completed in 2024. Earlier, the Western Railway demolished 102 of its railway quarters with nine buildings at Vile Parle. Four demolition drives of structures were undertaken by the Western Railway authorities.