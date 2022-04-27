WR to build new bridge between Bandra and Khar stations
MUMBAI: In a bid to speed up the construction work of the sixth railway line between Mumbai Central and Borivali, the Western Railway (WR) will soon build a new railway bridge between Bandra and Khar railway stations.
The flyover will be reconstructed between the two busiest stations after demolishing the existing one. This is being done to provide space for the laying of a new railway line that will segregate local and outstation train traffic.
The construction work of the flyover will start post-monsoon.
“The bridge will be reconstructed to make space for the laying of a new railway line. Earlier, there were some concerns as the railway line was passing near the adjacent to a mosque,” said a senior Western Railway official.
The fifth and sixth railway line between Mumbai Central and Borivali railway stations is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 2 and was proposed in 2008.
The project was stuck due to land acquisition. Of these lines, the fifth railway line is already present and passes through Mumbai Central to Mahim, and between Santacruz and Khar railway station.
The new railway lines will also pass through Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel car shed. The construction work has been taken in two phases between Mumbai Central and Khar railway station and between Khar and Borivali railway stations at a cost of ₹918 crore and is expected to be completed in 2024. Earlier, the Western Railway demolished 102 of its railway quarters with nine buildings at Vile Parle. Four demolition drives of structures were undertaken by the Western Railway authorities.
-
Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy
PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The father-son duo was not arrested immediately. The girl, now 17 years of age, is three months pregnant, according to the police. The two were married in July 2021 in Kurkundi Thakarvasti area of Khed in Pune. The doctors registered a medico legal case and informed the police about it. Assistant police inspector S Gaikwad is investigating the case.
-
ZP primary education dept will implement 15% fee waiver across schools
PUNE The primary education department of the zilla parishad (ZP) on Tuesday issued a notification that it will implement the 15% fee waiver announced by the government last year. The department in the notification stated that the fee waiver as announced by the government will be implemented across all schools in its jurisdiction. Primary school, education officer, Sandhya Gaikwad, ZP added that the government resolution (GR) will be implemented in all schools in the Pune region.
-
Supply of Alphonso mangoes increases in Pune, rates slashed by 25 % ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
PUNE Due to unexpected early rains in the last few days, farmers from the Konkan belt have started sending mango stock to Pune Market Yard. Due to the increase in supply, prices of Alphonso mangoes have been reduced by at least 25 per cent. Currently, for Ratnagiri and Devgadh Alphonso mangoes the rates are down to between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 for four to six dozen boxes as per the size of the fruit.
-
Now, regular computer teachers to be appointed in govt-aided secondary schools
Regular computer teachers will be appointed in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools in the state for the first time. The state government has sought a proposal from the state secondary education department for creating the posts of computer teachers in these institutions, informed a senior state secondary education department official aware of the development. Never before have regular computer teachers been recruited in these schools, the official added.
-
Awaiting central govt letter to start vaccinating 5-12 year-old kids: State immunisation officer
PUNE A day after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved administering two Covid-19 vaccines among the 5-12 years age group, the state government has said that it is yet to get an official letter from the central government to start the immunisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while addressing a meeting along with state chief ministers and health officials said that vaccination for kids must be top priority.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics