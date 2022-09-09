WR upgrade tracks to speed up long-distance trains
Mumbai: To make travel faster, Western Railway (WR) has commenced the upgradation of tracks on the Mumbai-Delhi and Mumbai- Ahmedabad routes that will in the long run increase the number of long-distance passenger train services on these routes
Mumbai: To make travel faster, Western Railway (WR) has commenced the upgradation of tracks on the Mumbai-Delhi and Mumbai- Ahmedabad routes that will in the long run increase the number of long-distance passenger train services on these routes.
Currently, work is underway to increase the capacity of tracks to handle a speed of 160 kilometres per hour (kmph) by renewing certain sections of tracks, and wherever required, strengthening entry points of rail-over-bridges, rebuilding bridges and fencing along these routes.
Railway officials said these measures will ensure a 60% increase in the average speed of passenger trains and a doubling of the average speed of freight traffic.
“Rebuilding bridges at the Virar to Surat section is under progress now. As part of this project, we have completed work to build a well-lit weather-covered shed at Mumbai Central coaching depot,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, of Western Railway. “As trains move at high speed along these routes we need to modify the tracks at certain points, overhead equipment needs to be modified, curves need to be realigned and bridges require to be strengthened to be able to sustain the speed of the train.”
On the Mumbai-Delhi route, almost 50% of the stretch – from Mumbai Central to Nagda in Madhya Pradesh – falls under the jurisdiction of the Western Railway. At present, tracks at some sections along routes such as Virar-Godhra, Ratlam-Nagda in Madhya Pradesh can handle a capacity of 130kmph. Similarly, trains operating from Vadodara to Ahmedabad on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad route also run at 130kmph. Tracks on the above stretches are being upgraded to 160kmph.
“There are many passenger trains that run on the Delhi to Mumbai section regularly. Increasing the capacity of the tracks will also help many trains, which are currently operating at a lower speed than their actual capacity, to function better. Upgrading of tracks will not only allow trains like Rajdhani to reach destinations at a quicker pace but will also help provide additional services in the long run,” said a senior officer from Western Railway.
To date, ₹251.86 crore has been spent on this project, which will take two years to complete. The amount sanctioned to Western Railway for this project is ₹3209.41 crore. A railway official said, “The Delhi-Mumbai sector also covers Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. So, passengers of seven states in total stand to gain from this initiative to upgrade tracks.”
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics