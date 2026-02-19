Mumbai: Two days after a 47-year-old man was beaten to death in a road rage incident in Vasai, the Manikpur Police arrested the accused from Jogeshwari on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Noor Khan, 36, was traced after police examined footage from over 400 CCTV cameras. Wrong-side biker held in Vasai road rage assault

According to the police, the victim, Shafiq Sheikh, was standing on Ambadi Road around 9.30 pm on Monday when the accused two-wheeler rider was heading towards Panchvati Hotel against the flow of traffic on a one-way street. Fearing a possible accident, Sheikh reportedly stopped the two-wheeler rider and questioned him. Eyewitnesses told the police the rider got angry and assaulted Sheikh. During the scuffle, Sheikh fell on the ground and suffered serious head injuries. With the help of passers-by, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against the then unidentified accused under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. A detection team led by police sub-inspector Salin Patil launched a manhunt, eventually tracking Khan to Jogeshwari.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Khan, a native of Madhya Pradesh, had recently arrived in Mumbai and had gone to Vasai in search of work. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and will be produced before a court on Thursday. Police are also searching for the motorcycle used in the offence.