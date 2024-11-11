Mumbai: The Xavier’s Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged (XRCVC), part of St Xavier’s College, has been honoured with the 2024 National Award for Inclusive Education, presented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. Xavier’s Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged awarded for inclusive education

Recognised in the Divyang Sashaktikaran Hetu Sarveshrestha Sansthan (Best Institution for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities) category, this award celebrates XRCVC’s contributions to inclusive education for visually challenged students and its expansion into pan-disability support over the last two decades.

XRCVC was founded in 2003 as an Assistive Technology (AT) centre for students with visual impairments. It has today evolved into a national-level organisation that addressed the needs of students with various impairments.

“This award acknowledges our efforts in the field of inclusive education over the past two decades,” said Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College, as he commended Professor Sam Taraporevala, executive director of XRCVC, for his leadership. He added, “The 360-degree model of inclusive education we’ve implemented is designed to be scalable and replicable, impacting education systems across India.”

The award ceremony, set to take place on December 3, coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Ketan Kothari, managing consultant at XRCVC, said, “We are committed to equality and equity across all disabilities. With this award, our mission to expand the scope of our work only strengthens.”

XRCVC’s work spans a wide range of services and initiatives to make education and everyday life accessible for disabled people. In addition to educational services, XRCVC has developed several resources and publications to guide educators and policymakers.

Taraporevala and Kothari have been active members of expert committees, shaping national policies that promote accessibility, such as their work with the Braille Council of India and the Ministry of Education on creating e-content for disabled children. They have also partnered with major educational institutions, including IIT Delhi, IIT Madras to replicate their inclusive education model.