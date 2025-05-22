Yavatmal principal murders husband, uses students to burn body in forest

NAGPUR: In a chilling incident in Yavatmal, a 24-year-old school principal has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and disposing of his body with the help of her teenage tuition students. According to Yavatmal police, the partially burnt remains of an unidentified man were discovered on May 15 in the Chousala forest, sending shock waves through the region. Within a week, the local crime branch arrested the victim’s wife, Nidhi Deshmukh, 24, principal of local Sunrise English Medium School. (Shutterstock)

Police said that Nidhi, frustrated with her husband’s alleged alcohol abuse, poisoned him on the night of May 13. Shantanu Deshmukh, 32, also a teacher at the school, fell unconscious shortly after consuming tablets laced with poison she had given him, believing them to be vitamins. Once he died, Nidhi enlisted three of her minor tuition students to help dispose of the body.

In the early hours of May 14, the group transported Shantanu’s body to nearby Chousala forest and left it there, police said. Fearing identification, they returned the next night and set the body on fire using petrol.

Initially, a case was registered at Lohara police station under sections 109 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons. However, the investigation soon led authorities to Nidhi. A photograph found on a friend’s phone showed Shantanu wearing clothes matching those found on the burnt body. Forensic analysis, including clothing fragments and personal items, confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Yavatmal District Superintendent of Police, Kumar Chinta, handed the case to the local crime branch, which identified inconsistencies in Nidhi’s statements. Under interrogation, she confessed to the crime.

Police said Nidhi had searched online for toxic substances, purchased the poison locally, and laced paracetamol tablets with the home-made poison before administering them to her husband. She then manipulated her students into helping her carry out and cover up the crime.

Mobile phone communication records between Nidhi and the students further implicated them in the conspiracy. “We found a clue and based on that we visited the house of Santosh Deshmukh and interrogated his wife Nidhi Tiwari-Deshmukh. When questioned her further, she said she killed her husband as she was fed up of his torture,” said investigating officer, Santosh Manwar.

While Nidhi has been arrested, the three minors allegedly involved in the crime have been detained for further legal proceedings.