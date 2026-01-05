Mumbai: Two individuals, a 36-year-old yoga instructor and an 18-year-old man, were arrested on Friday in two sepapate POCSO cases in Kalachowki and Goregaon. While the first case was of a teacher molesting a student, the second one was of a repeated rape which came to light after the girl became pregnant, the police said. Yoga teacher, youth arrested in two POCSO cases in city

According to the police, in the first case, a male teacher molested and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student during a yoga class in the Kalachowki. “On December 26th, she went to the accused’s class at 3pm, when he made advances towards her, behaved obscenely, and molested her. He also sexually assaulted her. He then threatened her not to tell anyone before letting her go,” said a police officer.

Out of fear, she did not tell anyone about the incident. Four days later, she told her father, after which they approached the Kalachowki police, he added. A case was registered against the teacher for molestation and sexual assault under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) act. Subsequently, he was arrested on Friday.

In the second case, the police said, another 14-year-old girl approached the Goregaon police complaining against an 18-year-old man, who allegedly raped her multiple times between May and September last year. The incident came to light recently after became pregnant.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Goregaon police registered a case against the accused for rape under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. Subsequently, he was arrested on Friday.

Both the accused have been produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody.