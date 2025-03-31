Youth bumps into 2 minors while dancing at wedding, killed

Thane: Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Saturday for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old tractor driver and Shahapur resident who bumped into them while dancing at a wedding. The juveniles lured him to an isolated spot and stabbed him multiple times before dumping his body in the river and fleeing the area, said senior police inspector Jitendra Thakur. A team from Shahapur police recovered the body

The incident occurred on March 25 in Kajgaon village under Shahapur taluka, where the two juveniles and Balu Wagh, the tractor driver, were attending a wedding. Wagh was dancing at the venue when he accidentally bumped into one of the juveniles, sparking an argument. Enraged, the boy called his friend and hatched a plan to take revenge. They lured Wagh to an isolated location the same night and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

“After ensuring he was dead, they threw his body into the Bhatsa River and fled the scene,” said Thakur.

Three days later, on March 28, an unidentified male body was found floating in the river, in the Vajra power project area near Kasgaon. A team from Shahapur police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to the Shahapur sub-district hospital. The autopsy report confirmed homicide, revealing multiple stab wounds as the cause of death. Based on the findings, Shahapur police registered a murder case on Friday and launched an investigation.

“We gathered strong evidence linking the two juveniles to the crime. We also tracked their movements and questioned local witnesses before detaining them on Saturday,” said Thakur. The accused showed no remorse for their actions, he said. They were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and were remanded to a correctional home in Bhiwandi.