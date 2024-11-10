MUMBAI: This election, the youth of the Govandi Shivaji Nagar slum have a different set of demands for the candidates coming to their area for campaigning. They want from them better education, employment and skill development centres to end the discrimination they face in the job market, always rejected by employers based purely on their residential address. Despite passing all interview stages, young applicants are often denied opportunities once employers learn they reside in the slum area. This causes disillusionment and, according to activists, often pushes few towards illegal activities as legitimate options diminish. Youth from Shivaji Nagar facing address-based bias

Saima Shaikh, 21, currently pursuing a master’s in social work, has had firsthand experience of this bias. “People think it will be problematic if they associate with us,” she said. “I have been facing this since my school days, right up to now.” She recalls her family moving to Shivaji Nagar when she was in the seventh standard in 2015, only to find that no private English medium school would admit her due to the stigma associated with the area. “This problem is common for most children here,” she shared.

After completing her 12th, Saima started applying for jobs to fund her education. One particularly disheartening incident with a call centre has left its mark. “After clearing the interview, a representative told me, ‘We are satisfied with your performance, but company policy prevents us from hiring anyone from Govandi Shivaji Nagar.”

“That really hurt!” she said. Following the rejection, Saima connected with other youths facing similar situations. “I realised this is not my story only; many here have faced similar experiences,” she said. “We have started our fight, but we need political support to address the issue.”

Jaikish Jaiswal, a 22-year-old with a B.Com degree, is also a victim of address-based bias. “Now, I work with a local social organisation that advocates for youth employment in Shivaji Nagar. Many young people here have skills but cannot afford formal degrees, limiting their access to better jobs,” he explained. “For those of us who managed to get degrees, employers still reject us because of where we live. Even if they hire us, we are often offered lower salaries than others who have the same skills but are from more ‘acceptable’ localities. This discrimination is painful,” he said. “We need political and governmental backing to fight this issue and ensure fair treatment for all.”

Komal Vishwakarma, 22, an Accounts and Finance graduate, echoed the frustrations of her peers. “Employers may not openly deny us jobs because of our address, but they create situations we cannot meet, like requiring experience we cannot gain without opportunities. It’s a vicious cycle,” she said.

Social worker Sushma Kale, associated with the Committee of Resource Organisations (CORO), has been a vocal advocate for the youth of this region. “I started working with CORO in community programmes, and now I lead the Youth Manthan campaign, focusing on the youth in areas like Chembur, Mankhurd, Washinaka and Shivaji Nagar in Govandi,” she shared. According to Kale, the youth in these areas face serious issues such as education gaps, lack of employment, substance abuse, and health challenges, further worsened by the discrimination they face for residing in a marginalised Muslim community-dominated area. “Despite holding degrees, many youths can’t secure jobs due to their address, and those who do are often offered unsustainable wages ₹Rs. 10,000 to ₹15,000, which doesn’t cover the cost of living,” she added.

Kale emphasised that financial hardship prevents many young people from even completing their education, forcing some to take up small jobs to support their families. “We call youth the future of India, but what kind of future do they have when basic needs like education and employment are out of reach?” she asked. To empower these youth, Kale and her team launched Youth Manthan, an open platform for young people to claim their rights, raise awareness, and advocate for equal opportunities. “Through workshops, campaigns, and community activities, we’re working to address the issues these young people face and foster a collective identity that transcends caste, religion, and gender,” Kale said.

The youth of Govandi Shivaji Nagar are now calling on political leaders for meaningful support. “These young people don’t just want jobs; they want respect and a commitment to fair treatment,” Kale explained. “They are looking for job assurance and dignity from candidates contesting in their constituencies, hoping that elected representatives will step up to address the stigma and provide solutions to help them secure lawful, stable employment.”

Sensing the drift this time, the candidates who are contesting from the Anushaktinagar and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar are assuring the youth of employment and setting up of skill centres.