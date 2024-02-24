 Youth jumps into creek while creating Instagram reel | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Youth jumps into creek while creating Instagram reel

Youth jumps into creek while creating Instagram reel

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2024 07:30 AM IST

THANE: A 25-year-old youth, identified as Rohit Ashok Morya, jumped into a creek near the Mankoli Bridge in Dombivli West while creating an Instagram reel. The Vishnunagar police and fire brigade personnel started a search operation upon receiving the information.

The youth, who lived in Kamatghar opposite the Gayatri temple in Sainagar, Bhiwandi, had come to Mankoli Bridge in the afternoon with a friend to capture reels. After creating one reel with his friend, he suddenly jumped off the bridge into the creek while working on another reel.

The Vishnunagar police officer said, “Upon receiving information from a villager, we, along with the fire brigade, reached the spot and started a search for the young man in the creek. Unfortunately, as of late evening, we have not received any information about his whereabouts. We will continue our search operation tomorrow.”

