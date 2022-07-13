Zika virus detected in 7-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district
- The state health department said preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, vector management, treatment and health education efforts are being undertaken.
A seven-year-old girl was found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the health department said on Wednesday. Before this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July 2021.
The health department said girl is a resident of Ashramshala in Jhai of Palghar district.
It said preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, vector management, treatment and health education efforts are being undertaken.
3-day Twitter exchange between Bengaluru traffic police, Twitter users
A tweet posted on Monday night - that flagged bikers flouting traffic rules right outside a Bengaluru police station - has ignited a three-day exchange residents and officials of the Yeshwantpur Traffic Police Station. A Twitter user with the handle 'Understanding Blr Traffic' tagged multiple Bengaluru police handles, including the city's top cop - Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy - and shared a video showing bikers riding in the wrong direction outside the Yeshvantpur Police Station.
‘Guru ji taught lessons of patience, practice and perseverance’
On Guru Purnima today, some known figures of the region talk about their gurus and express their gratitude: 'The one guru that has really shaped my life for the better is rejection' Actor Aparshakti Khurana says, “My school teachers, cricket coach, parents, seniors from my theatre, have all been great mentors to me. I offering my 'charan vandana' to all of them today and always.”
MoEFCC seeks state’s comments on JNPA’s compliance with NGT judgement
Mumbai The union environment ministry has sought the state government's comments on compliance of a National Green Tribunal order by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, regarding expansion of its fourth container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Uran, which is the country's largest cargo port. The comments have been sought from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. Locals said that these conditions have not been met by the JNPA.
Bengaluru police nab 3 for murder of gutka trader, including his wife: Report
Police in Bengaluru have arrested three persons - including a couple - for the murder of a gutka trader from Bihar whose body was found in on July 5, multiple media reports said. One of the accused is the wife of the dead man, Gunjadevi, who has been identified as Omnath Singh. The other two - Vishal Prajapati (24) and Ruby Prajapati (23).
Now, a proposal to register cyber crimes at all police stations in Pune
Currently, the complainants have to visit the cyber crime police station at Shivajinagar headquarters to register their grievances. Cyber crimes were being lodged only at the special cyber police station ever since it became operational in 2018. Since 2018, the cyber crime police station at Shivajinagar has been the single point of contact for registration of cyber fraud related complaints.
