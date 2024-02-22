 Zimbabwean woman gets 10 years in jail for carrying 8.5kg of heroin | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Zimbabwean woman gets 10 years in jail for carrying 8.5kg of heroin

Zimbabwean woman gets 10 years in jail for carrying 8.5kg of heroin

ByRutuja Gaidhani
Feb 22, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Diamon was arrested on February 13, 2022, based on a tip-off. A day before her arrest, the Air Intelligence Unit received information that a passenger would be arriving with narcotics substances. Accordingly, the unit kept a watch on the passengers

MUMBAI: A special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act court on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old Zimbabwean to 10 years of imprisonment for having 8.5kg of methamphetamine and heroin in 2022. The court has also imposed a fine of 2 lakh on the accused Rosie Diamon-.

Diamon was arrested on February 13, 2022, based on a tip-off. A day before her arrest, the Air Intelligence Unit received information that a passenger would be arriving with narcotics substances. Accordingly, the unit kept a watch on the passengers.

The unit officers recognized Diamon through her passport and noticed she was carrying a trolley bag and a handbag. The trolley bag was checked, and it was found that the files and folders in the bag contained 8.486 kg of yellowish-coloured powder granules and white crystals.

“On going through the evidence in its entirety, it precipitates that the accused was found in possession of a commercial quantity of contraband methamphetamine and heroin. The evidence of the prosecution witness is trustworthy and reliable,” said special judge AV Kharkar while convicting Diamon.

In her written argument, the accused submitted that her cousin was part of a gang from Zimbabwe and that he had lured Diamon for money, handing over a bag which she was asked to carry to India, in which the contraband was found. Seeking leniency, the accused further stated she was unaware of the bag’s contents and belonged to a poor family with her children dependent on her.

Considering the written submissions of the accused, the court noted that the accused had neither denied that the contraband was recovered from the bag nor that the bag from which the contraband was recovered was in her possession.

“Rather, in her written arguments, she has submitted that the bag was handed over to her by her cousin, who is involved with a gang. In such a case the court will have to presume that the accused was carrying the contraband and that her possession was conscious,” the court said.

Diamon was convicted of committing an offence punishable under section 8(c) (No person shall produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 21(c) (punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations) of the NDPS Act.

