Mumbai police are all set to give a safe farewell to Bappa

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:38 IST

The Mumbai police have tightened the security cover across the city to ensure Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of Ganeshotsav, remains trouble-free.

At least 50,000-odd personnel will be out on the streets on Thursday, with help from outstation personnel and other police units. Around 5,630 sarvajanik idols and 31,072 household idols are likely to be immersed across 129 visarjan spots in the city. These spots mainly include all chowpatties and beaches in the city.

Senior officers of the rank of joint commissioners, additional commissioners and deputy commissioners will be out on the road, under the supervision of commissioner of police, who will be on the streets supervising the law and order situation. “Weekly-offs of all policemen have been cancelled. The entire force is in full strength,” said Mumbai police spokesperson and DCP Pranay Ashok.

The city police have roped in three companies of the State Reserve Police Force and one company each of Rapid Action Force and Force 1.

With help of more than 5,600 CCTV cameras, the police will coordinate with the control room and other agencies. “We will also be effectively managing crowd and monitor movement through drones to get a bird’s eye view at Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty and Powai’s Ganesh Ghat,” said DCP Ashok.

The police will deploy officers in plainclothes to protect women and children. The police will deploy local arms police officers, quick response teams (QRT) and bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS). The officers will seek help from trained swimmers and ask coast guard to keep their boats ready in case there is a need for rescue operations. There will be heavy police along the routes the city’s popular Ganesh mandals take for visarjan. Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav mandal alone will see a thick cover of over 500 police personnel, a senior police officer said. To keep the seafront safe, police will survey the stretches using patrolling boats. Police will also co-ordinate with other agencies and departments such as the BMC, disaster management, fire brigade, coast guard and navy.

Police have also formed specials groups comprising 200 women cops to prevent incidents of molestation. Police have issued two mobile numbers for citizens to seek help. These numbers are 7738133133 and 7738144144.

To ease traffic congestion, five traffic police control rooms have been set up at important immersion places such as Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Bada Masjid Bandra, Juhu Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat-Powai. “The traffic police have closed 53 roads and 56 roads have been marked as one-way. Eighteen roads have also been closed for goods vehicles and 91 spots have been made no-parking zones,” DCP Ashok said.

The traffic police will have watchtowers at strategic places. Roads have been barricaded to segregate procession crowd and returning crowd for safety purposes. Police cranes, BMC cranes and high-capacity cranes have been deployed to handle contingencies. First aid centres have also been set up for medical assistance. Separate traffic regulations and diversions have been issued to avoid congestion and inconvenience to passers-by near Lalbaugcha Raja, said a police officer.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:38 IST