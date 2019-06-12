Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail with high security earmarked for Nirav Modi

Diamantaire Nirav Modi will be lodged in the high security Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, which has been spruced up to accommodate fugitive Vijay Mallya, if extradited, Indian authorities have informed the Westminster Magistrates Court.

Chief judge Emma Arbuthnot had asked in one of the first hearing for details of the jail in which Modi will be lodged. Modi’s lawyer, Claire Montgomery, had informed the court that a prison visit may be sought if any jail other than the Arthur Road jail is earmarked.

The court had given 14 days to the Crown Prosecution Service at the May 30 Modi hearing to furnish details of the prison. The court is already aware and satisfied with the conditions in barrack number 12 of the Mumbai jail.

The barrack with two rooms had been upgraded to meet standards required by the court during the Mallya hearing. These include the extent of natural light, water supply, security and access to toilet and medical facilities.

Since the same jail has been earmarked for Modi, it may no longer be necessary for his defence team to seek a prison visit. It is also likely to speed up the Modi hearing in the magistrates court.

While Modi’s extradition hearing is in the initial stages in the magistrates court, Mallya’s case has progressed from the magistrates court (that ordered his extradition) to the home secretary (also clearing his extradition), to the high court.

Mallya’s application seeking permission to appeal against the home secretary’s order clearing his extradition will be heard in the high court on July 2.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 05:42 IST