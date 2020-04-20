e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai’s coronavirus cases cross 3,000-mark; 25-year-old with no existing health condition dies

Mumbai’s coronavirus cases cross 3,000-mark; 25-year-old with no existing health condition dies

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:57 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

The city saw 308 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 3,032. The death toll in Mumbai is 139.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, Dharavi reported 30 more cases on Monday, taking the area’s tally to 168 with 11 deaths. Of the 30 cases, the highest (5) cases were recorded in Shastri Nagar, followed by three cases from 60 feet road area. These cases were found during a testing by the civic body.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G-North ward, said, “We found a few high-risk contacts while looking for suspects.”

Two staffers from the disaster management control room at the BMC’s headquarters in Fort and 53 journalists have tested positive for Covid-19. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, too, was home quarantined as she had meet a few mediapersons who tested positive on Monday. Pednekar said, “As a precautionary measure, I have decided to be quarantined in my home, as in the past few days, I have come in contact with many mediapersons.”

The BMC’s health department confirmed a 25-year-old youth has died of Covid-19. He had no known underlying health conditions. On Monday, civic officials confirmed that Kasturba Hospital was in the process of getting approval from ICMR for plasma therapy. An eligible donor list is getting prepared. The donor will be a discharged Covid-19 patient who has developed antibodies. Nair hospital will be the collection centre. As the BMC relaxed lockdown norms, private as well as some government offices were opened on Monday, leading to huge queues of vehicles on the Eastern Express Highway, Kurla and Vashi toll naka. Huge queue of vehicles were seen at the Vashi toll plaza in Navi Mumbai on Monday, as toll collection at national highways resumed. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as well as highway developers resumed collection at toll plazas in line with government directives. However, people were seen flouting social distancing norms.

Sources in the BMC admitted that a large number of people have been issued passes to maintain supply and availability of essential items, besides essential services such as health, electricity and water.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people with stricter restrictions, if lockdown was not taken seriously.

“After the partial relaxation given from Monday, there were reports of people coming out of their homes in big numbers. This would not be tolerated. If the restrictions are not followed, we will be compelled to impose more restrictions again,” he said in his Facebook live on Monday afternoon.

top news
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities