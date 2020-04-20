Mumbai’s coronavirus cases cross 3,000-mark; 25-year-old with no existing health condition dies

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:57 IST

The city saw 308 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 3,032. The death toll in Mumbai is 139.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, Dharavi reported 30 more cases on Monday, taking the area’s tally to 168 with 11 deaths. Of the 30 cases, the highest (5) cases were recorded in Shastri Nagar, followed by three cases from 60 feet road area. These cases were found during a testing by the civic body.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G-North ward, said, “We found a few high-risk contacts while looking for suspects.”

Two staffers from the disaster management control room at the BMC’s headquarters in Fort and 53 journalists have tested positive for Covid-19. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, too, was home quarantined as she had meet a few mediapersons who tested positive on Monday. Pednekar said, “As a precautionary measure, I have decided to be quarantined in my home, as in the past few days, I have come in contact with many mediapersons.”

The BMC’s health department confirmed a 25-year-old youth has died of Covid-19. He had no known underlying health conditions. On Monday, civic officials confirmed that Kasturba Hospital was in the process of getting approval from ICMR for plasma therapy. An eligible donor list is getting prepared. The donor will be a discharged Covid-19 patient who has developed antibodies. Nair hospital will be the collection centre. As the BMC relaxed lockdown norms, private as well as some government offices were opened on Monday, leading to huge queues of vehicles on the Eastern Express Highway, Kurla and Vashi toll naka. Huge queue of vehicles were seen at the Vashi toll plaza in Navi Mumbai on Monday, as toll collection at national highways resumed. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as well as highway developers resumed collection at toll plazas in line with government directives. However, people were seen flouting social distancing norms.

Sources in the BMC admitted that a large number of people have been issued passes to maintain supply and availability of essential items, besides essential services such as health, electricity and water.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people with stricter restrictions, if lockdown was not taken seriously.

“After the partial relaxation given from Monday, there were reports of people coming out of their homes in big numbers. This would not be tolerated. If the restrictions are not followed, we will be compelled to impose more restrictions again,” he said in his Facebook live on Monday afternoon.