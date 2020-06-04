e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Murbad reports three positive cases

Murbad reports three positive cases

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:01 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

First three cases of Covid-19 were found in Murbad region recently after a Thane-based man visited the village to meet his relative. The man was infected with the novel coronavirus, due to which, two of his relatives too contracted the virus. The third person from the village who tested positive, works in Ulhasnagar and visited his village after two months.

On May 28 (Thursday), the Thane-based man visited his in-laws, residing in Umroli village of Murbad. He left for Thane the next day, but on Sunday he tested positive for Covid-19. His 38-year-old brother-in-law and 17-year-old son tested positive too.

In another case, a 23-year-old man who worked in Ulhasnagar tested positive after he visited his hometown in Ambedkar Nagar, Murbad.

Taluka health officer from Murbad confirmed the details and said, “These are the first three cases in Murbad. The family members are quarantined and further precautions have been taken. We have distributed immunity-boosting tablets.”

top news
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
US to suspend passenger flights by four Chinese airlines starting June 16
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Cyclone Nisarga disrupts power supply, damages houses; 2 dead
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Abducted Indian engineers were freed in exchange for Taliban members: UN report
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In