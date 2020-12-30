Muslim scholars condemn SP’s ‘go to Pak’ remark, call for judicial probe

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 17:23 IST

Muslim scholars of Meerut condemned SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh’s purported ‘go to Pakistan’ remark for people who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) on December 20 and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter while speaking to media persons on Monday.

Shahar Qazi Zainus Sajeedin, a revered figure among Muslims in Meerut and a former professor of Islamic theology at the Aligarh Muslim University, said that he was a big supporter of communal harmony but felt that the SP’s remark was an insult to the entire Muslim community.

“We condemn those who indulged in violence on December 20. We remained by the side of the police throughout that troublesome time. However, there are no videos in which people can be heard raising anti-India slogans. People were protesting against the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) to live in this country. The police should present evidence if any such slogans were raised,” said Sajeedin.

He said that if the police didn’t have any evidence to support their claims, then senior officials should initiate action against the Meerut superintendent of police. “They (senior police officers) should order a judicial inquiry into this incident. Otherwise, we will take the matter to court,” he added.

Expressing dismay over the controversy, Qari Shafiq-Ur-Rehman of Milli Council said, “What is happening in the country, including Meerut, is worrisome.” He, however, did not elaborate on his comment.

City president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Zainur Rasheedin also called for a judicial probe into the incident. “The police should release some video of the protesters who had raised pro-Pakistan or anti-India slogans,” he said.