Muslim woman, Hindu man to donate kidneys to each other’s kin

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:39 IST

Ghaziabad: While the recent large scale violence in north-east Delhi area have deepened the fault lines between communities, two families from two communities in western Uttar Pradesh have agreed to donate kidneys to each other’s kin in order to save the lives of their loved ones.

Officials of the district health department said clearance has been given to the kidney transplants and the surgeries of both patients will be conducted on March 6.

The doctors said one of the patients is a Muslim, aged 25 years, who hails from Hapur district. His wife, aged 26 years, has agreed to be one of the donors.

The other patient, doctors said, is a 34-year-old Hindu from Muzaffarnagar. His father has agreed to donate his kidney to the man from Hapur.

“Both families were getting their loved one treated on dialysis at a private hospital in Vaishali. They were looking for a donor from their respective families, but the blood groups did not match. The Muslim man had been on dialysis for the past nine months while the man from Muzaffarnagar has been on dialysis for the past three months,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

“Seeing them aggrieved on not finding donors, the doctors advised the two families to consult each other and explore the possibility of them donating to each other’s ailing kin. When they met, they agreed without any objections. Now, the wife of the Muslim man will donate her kidney to the ailing 34-year-old Hindu man and that man’s father will donate his kidney to her husband,” Dr Gupta said.

The officials said the files of both patients were sent to them on Thursday for a final clearance from the organ transplant committee which is headed by the chief medical officer.

“We found all the documents intact and a final clearance was given by the committee. The two patients will be able to recover and their operations will take place on March 6 at a Ghaziabad hospital,” the CMO added.