Nabha man shot dead by niece’s hubby in presence of cops

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:12 IST

A 60-year-old resident of Alohran Khurd village in Nabha was shot dead by his niece’s husband at Mungo village on Tuesday night. The incident took place in the presence of police.

Harjit Singh had gone to the house of his niece Manpreet Kaur (30) after she complained of domestic violence. Two cops and three relatives were accompanying Harjit. As the cops asked Manpreet to accompany her uncle, her husband Kuldeep Singh, 38, fired gunshots killing Harjit on the spot.

Kuldeep and Manpreet are married for seven years and have two children. Her father died a few years ago.

Earlier in the day, Manpreet’s younger brother Sukhpreet had gone to meet her, but he was thrown out of the house by Kuldeep. The accused locked his wife and children in a room after which she narrated the incident to her uncle Harjit and also called the women helpline.

Harjit’s cousin Tejinder Singh of Sirhind said he and Sukhpreet accompanied Harjit to Kuldeep’s house along with two policemen from Dandrala Dhindsa chowki. “When cops told them to send Manpreet with us and resolve the matter amicably the next day, Kuldeep’s father Avtar Singh attacked us. In the meantime, Kuldeep went upstairs to fetch gun and started firing,” said Sukhpreet in his statement to police.

The cops fled as soon as Kuldeep started firing, said Sukhpreet. Harjit received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Kuldeep and his family members managed to escape.

Bhadson station house officer Amritpal Singh said a case has been registered against Kuldeep, his father and mother Harbans Kaur under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

The SHO said that the case was being investigated and sections of domestic violence may also be added. On the role of cops on the spot, he said they accompanied the victim on a call from the women helpline and their response on the spot is also being investigated.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 01:12 IST