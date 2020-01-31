e-paper
Nagpur person in isolation for Coronavirus check; Maha has 12 in isolation wards

Nagpur person in isolation for Coronavirus check; Maha has 12 in isolation wards

Jan 31, 2020
PUNE On Friday, a patient in Nagpur was put in isolation at the Nagpur government medical college, as per the state health department. Twelve people in Maharashtra are under supervision after showing suspected Coronavirus symptoms.

State health minister Rajesh Tope visited Pune on Thursday and took a review of the isolation wards and preparedness by the civic body.

PMC chief health officer Ramchandra Hankare said, “On Friday, all the first samples of the five persons in Pune sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have been found negative for any traces of the novel Coronavirus. A repeat sample for two of the patients has been sent to NIV.”

The patients will only be discharged once they do not show any more symptoms related to the Coronavirus, including cold, cough or fever.

Of the 12 in Maharashtra under supervision, five are admitted to Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital; five are in Pune’s Naidu hospital; and one each in Nanded and Nagpur.

As of January 30, 5,128 passengers who have returned from China to Maharashtra have been screened for Corona virus.

