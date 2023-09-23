Nagpur rain: Several areas waterlogged; IMD predicts more showers. Updates

Heavy rains lashed Nagpur city from Friday midnight, inundating low-lying areas and triggering measures to shift people from these pockets to safer places. People seen struck in waterlogged roads of Nagpur amid heavy rainfall on Saturday.

According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am. Several roads and residential areas have been inundated, said officials. The administration has declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, took to X to share that he is continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city. “There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” said his office on X.

The deputy CM has instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner to “immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places”, Fadnavis’s office said.

Nagpur rainfall: Top updates

1)Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are also being deployed, it said. Meanwhile, the local administration moved people from many flooded areas to safer places in the city.

2)The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work. Due to continuous rains, many city roads are waterlogged, it said waterlogged.

3)The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning” will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places” in these areas, it said.

4)Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. Light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati, Yavatmal and Gadchiroli, it added.