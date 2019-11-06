e-paper
Naidu, Manmohan address Punjab assembly special commemorative session to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

The vice-president recalled the philosophy of Guru Nanak and urged all to follow his teachings of universal brotherhood, equality and one God.

punjab Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called for following the path shown by Guru Nanak Dev at a special commemorative session of the Punjab assembly to celebrate the 550th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of the founder of Sikhism, in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Speaker Rana KP Singh welcomed the dignitaries to the tastefully done up assembly at 11am. Haryana legislators, who were specially invited for the event, were the first to arrive.

Besides the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, Capt Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar, the governors of both states, VP Singh Badnore and Satyadeo Narain Arya, were present on the occasion.

The vice-president recalled the philosophy of Guru Nanak and urged all to follow his teachings of universal brotherhood, equality and one God.

