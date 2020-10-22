e-paper
Navi Mumbai civic projects to be monitored by Cidco

Navi Mumbai civic projects to be monitored by Cidco

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:50 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

As per the directions by managing director (MD) of City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), its vigilance department would henceforth be monitoring all the civic issues of the areas maintained by them, but comes under the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC). In a statement issued by Cidco MD Sanjay Mukherjee, it has been mentioned that all the civic services in Navi Mumbai would now be under the purview of their chief vigilance officer.

“We would be doing the internal coordination with PCMC for all the civic issues in the areas maintained by Cidco but falls under the civic body,” said chief vigilance officer Shashikant Mahavarkar, Cidco, said.

Till now, the vigilance department looked into the financial affairs of Cidco, wherever an internal enquiry was needed. It coordinated with the police department in case of any legal suits or cases registered by or against Cidco.

“Initially, people had to approach the nodal officer or the chief engineer of the area for any civic issue like bad roads or water problems. Now those issues would be monitored by an IPS cadre officer. The solution to the problems would be more effective and faster,” Cidco public relations officer Priya Ratambe said.

