Navi Mumbai records 62 new Covid cases

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:44 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 62 new Covid cases on Sunday. The total tally in Navi Mumbai is 1,190. Five deaths were also reported on Sunday.

The new cases are from Turbhe (23), Kopar Khairane (20), Nerul (4), Vashi (4), Ghansoli (4), Airoli (5), Belapur (1) and Digha (1).

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded 13 new Covid positive cases, taking the total cases in its jurisdiction to 259. One patient died.

Among the new cases is a 13-year-old boy from Kharghar. His father, a police personnel from Chembur police station, had tested positive.