Navi Mumbai records 96 new cases

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 96 new cases on Wednesday, taking the city’s tally to 2,473. Two Covid deaths were also reported. Seven children were among the new cases.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported 15 new Covid cases, taking the total to 580. A 48- year-old man from Kamothe died after testing positive. He had been suffering from pneumonia.