NCP leads in 2 seat in Pune at 9.45 am; BJP maintains lead in other 6 seats

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:52 IST

PUNE: Two candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) threw a surprise in the early rounds by leading over their BJP rivals in the eight constituencies of Pune. While NCP’s Sachin Dodke scored a lead in the Khadakwasla constituency over his BJP rival Bhimrao Tapkir with 3,000 votes, in Wadgaonsheri, Sunil Tingre threw up a surprise by leading with 12,000 votes over his BJP rival and sitting MLA Jagdish Mulick at the end of the first round.

In all the six other constituencies of Pune, BJP continued to lead in the early rounds. In the 2014 polls, BJP had swept all the eight assembly seats in Pune.

Pune mayor and BJP leader Mukta Tilak, from the family of the descendants of Lokmanya Tilak, was in the forefront with a lead of 5,000 votes against her Congress rival Arvind Shinde.

BJP’s state president Chandrakantdada Patil was also in the lead over his combined opposition candidate, Kishore Shinde of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Kasba Peth and Shivajinagar assembly constituencies are expected to throw up early results in Pune with just 20 rounds of counting.

Counting for votes for Pune city’s eight seats along with a total of total 70 seats across western Maharashtra started in the morning at 8 am. The Election Commission officials said postal votes cast by government employees were being counted first.

Counting of votes for Pune’s eight constituencies is being done at Food Corporation of India godown at Koregaon Park. Kasba Peth and Shivajinagar constituencies will throw early results with just 20 rounds of counting.

While Pune mayor Mukta Tilak (BJP) is contesting against Congress’s Arvind Shinde, in Shivajinagar BJP’s Siddharth Shirole, son of former Pune MP Anil Shirole is pitted against Datta Bahirat of Congress.

Although India Meteorological Department has predicted rain later in the day, the sky was clear in the morning.

In Pune, BJP’s Maharashtra president Chandrakantdada Patil visited Shankar Maharaj Math in Dhankawadi before heading for the party office on JM road.

Eom/ak/av

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:52 IST