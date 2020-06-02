e-paper
NDRF team deployed in Thane to combat cyclone

NDRF team deployed in Thane to combat cyclone

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:32 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
After Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert about the cyclonic storm Nisarga approaching the coastal regions of the state, the state government deployed a special team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) for Thane district, on Sunday.

“Total team of 25 NDRF officials have been deployed for the Thane city, following the cyclone alert. The team has been deployed in the sensitive areas which are closer to the coastal region. A team has been deployed in Bhayander for regular patrolling,” said Rajendra Patil, commander of NDRF team deployed at Thane.

The meeting of NDRF officials was held on Sunday with concerned government agencies and Thane collectorate about the sensitive areas. “The areas like Pali, Uttan and Dongri which are located close to the coastal region in Bhayander area, are under the regular watch of the NDRF team. Until now no major signs of the cyclone have been noticed,” said an NDRF commander.

The team is well-equipped for any emergencies, like falling of trees or electric poles, rescue operations etc.

Besides, the NDRF team, Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) is also geared up to tackle the storm situation in the city. “A total of 33 officials of TDRF team is ready to tackle any emergency with the help of the fire-brigade team. Following the cyclone alert, the team has been stationed with all necessary equipment,” said an in charge of TDRF team, Thane.

