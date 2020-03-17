NE Delhi riots: Peace committee gets 7,732 complaints of false info

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:57 IST

New Delhi:

Formed in the aftermath of the communal violence in north-east Delhi last month, the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony has so far received 7,732 complaints of misleading information, hate messages and provocative content circulated through WhatsApp and social media, committee member and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.

Of the total complaints received, 2,210 have been screened by the committee till now, he said. Out of the total screened, 504 were found to be “inflammatory, provocative and incriminating” in nature in the light of the communal violence in north-east Delhi last month. “

The committee is examining these complaints on a mission mode,” he said.

Chadha on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the committee. After the meeting, he said, “Today, the committee had summoned two complainants and both of them were heard at length. After recording their statements and a preliminary enquiry, a fit case for registration of FIR was made out.”

The committee – which has members of both AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – had earlier announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for each case in which a complaint would qualify as a fit case of FIR.

SISODIA MET OFFICERS

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reviewed the status of the compensation disbursement exercise in the light of the violence and, once again, directed officers to expedite the process by verifying all application forms at the earliest and removing “duplication issues”, said a statement issued by his office.

It said Sisodia met senior police officials and asked them to deploy more personnel in riot-affected areas. “The families need to be assured of safety as they return to their homes from relief camps. This is an important step in restoration of peace,” he said.

Till Tuesday, the Delhi government had disbursed compensation to the tune of around Rs 13.52 crore, the government said.