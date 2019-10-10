Nearly 15 lakh consumers in Delhi get ₹0 electricity bill for September

cities

New Delhi More than 14.64 lakh households in the national Capital paid a zero charge for the electricity bills issued in September, which was the first month of the Delhi government’s free-electricity scheme, senior officials of the power department said on Thursday.

In August, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had announced free electricity, of up to 200 units, for domestic consumers and later, extended the scheme to tenants residing in the national Capital. On Thursday, data provided by the power department suggested that as many as 28% of the total 52.27 lakh domestic consumers in the city paid ₹0 towards their electricity bills, for consuming power in the month of September.

Of the three private power distribution companies in Delhi, the maximum number of beneficiaries were from localities in south and west Delhi. Power to these areas is supplied by the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL). Of over 22 lakh consumers, who get power from BRPL, more than 6.14 lakh availed of the 100% bill waiver subsidy of the Delhi government.

In areas located in east and central Delhi, where power is distributed by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), of over 13 lakh consumers, more than 3.78 lakh availed of the 100% bill waiver subsidy. In north and west Delhi, areas of which are supplied power by the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), 4.70 lakh consumers of 17.19 consumers in the area availed of the waiver.

Talking about the subsidy, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the initiative is not only benefitting consumers in saving money, but is also helping conserve electricity. “The free-electricity scheme of Delhi is going to be an example of smart governance. Every family is now trying to consume less than 200 units, as 14 lakh families received a bill of zero. People are also getting benefits of free electricity and they will now start saving electricity,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Under the scheme, people consuming electricity up to 200 units a month or having a monthly bill of up to ₹800 get a 100% waiver in their bill, including surcharges and taxes. Those consuming between 201 units and 400 units are eligible to avail of up to a 50% subsidy from the government on their bills. The scheme is likely to cost about ₹2,500 crores annually.

Last month, Kejriwal had announced ‘Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna’, under which those staying on rent can also avail of the free-electricity scheme.

