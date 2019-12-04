Nearly 300 kgs of cannabis seized, four men held in two operations in Delhi

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:08 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police said they have busted two gangs of drug peddlers and seized nearly 300 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), which they said was worth around R1 crore, from four men arrested by teams of crime branch and Dwarka district police between Monday and Tuesday.

The arrested men included the 20-year-old son of a druglord, Bijay Kumar Rai, who has been operating an interstate drug peddling gang from Bihar, the police said on Wednesday.

The arrested men were identified as Rai’s son Sonu Kumar and his associate, Suresh Kumar,22. The two were arrested with 19 kilograms of cannabis by the Dwarka police. Those arrested with 280 kilograms of cannabis by the crime branch were Sonelal alias Sonu,28, and Raju Pandit,30.

In the first operation, the crime branch team on Tuesday received information regarding the delivery of a consignment of drugs near the Ghazipur paper market. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the police caught two men with a truck with 280 kilograms of cannabis, hidden in seven plastic drums.

“The occupants – Sonelal and Raju Pandit – were arrested. The two said they were carrying the contraband from Odisha and had to deliver it to various drug suppliers in Delhi-NCR. They smuggled over 1,000 kgs of cannabis into the city in the past some months,” said G Ram Gopal Naik, DCP (crime).

Just a before that, on Monday, the Dwarka police arrested two men during a surprise check of vehicles in Nangli Vihar, Najafgarh. The duo – Sonu Kumar and Suresh Kumar – were transporting 19 kilograms of cannabis on a scooter to a secret warehouse, said DCP (Dwarka), Anto Alphonse.

DCP Alphonse said Sonu had been supplying cannabis to small peddlers for a while prior to his arrest. His father Bijay Kumar Rai from Bihar’s Patna controls the entire chain involved in the delivery of cannabis in West Delhi.

On Monday, Sonu and Suresh allegedly received a consignment of cannabis from his father’s links in Bihar by train. A carrier, who brought the contraband, handed it over to them and returned to Bihar by the next train.

“That same day, the two men were caught while they were on their way to deliver the consignment,” said DCP Alphonse.