e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nearly 50% turnout on first day of mustard procurement in Ambala

Nearly 50% turnout on first day of mustard procurement in Ambala

Of 57 farmers intimated by the market committee on the first day, around 23 farmers brought their crop to the Shahazadpur mandi here

cities Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:13 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

On the first day of mustard procurement amid lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, nearly 50% farmer turnout was recorded in Ambala on Wednesday. Of 57 farmers intimated by the market committee on the first day, around 23 farmers brought their crop to the Shahazadpur mandi here.

The secretary of the Shahazadpur market committee, Afsar, said, “As per the safety guidelines on the first day, we were expecting around 600 quintals of mustard from the total 57 farmers we had contacted.”

“However, we could only collect 250 quintals from 23 farmers,” he said, adding, “The state government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) at ₹ 4,425 per quintal.”

On being asked if lockdown was the reason why farmers did not turn up, he said, “As of now, we cannot ascertain the reason behind the absence of farmers, but I doubt that the farmers might have sold the crop to private millers in January itself to get cash or early payments.”

Talking about the safety norms being followed during crop procurement, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Aaditi said, “Special arrangements were made for thermal scanners, handwash and sanitisers for the farmers and their vehicles at the mandi.”

“The farmers waited for their number under the tents while maintaining social distancing. The first day of procurement went on till late evening and we expect more farmers in the next three to four days,” he added.

top news
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
170 districts Covid-19 hotspots, another 207 potential hotspots, says Centre
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 232 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2916 people infected
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities