Nearly 50% turnout on first day of mustard procurement in Ambala

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:13 IST

On the first day of mustard procurement amid lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, nearly 50% farmer turnout was recorded in Ambala on Wednesday. Of 57 farmers intimated by the market committee on the first day, around 23 farmers brought their crop to the Shahazadpur mandi here.

The secretary of the Shahazadpur market committee, Afsar, said, “As per the safety guidelines on the first day, we were expecting around 600 quintals of mustard from the total 57 farmers we had contacted.”

“However, we could only collect 250 quintals from 23 farmers,” he said, adding, “The state government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) at ₹ 4,425 per quintal.”

On being asked if lockdown was the reason why farmers did not turn up, he said, “As of now, we cannot ascertain the reason behind the absence of farmers, but I doubt that the farmers might have sold the crop to private millers in January itself to get cash or early payments.”

Talking about the safety norms being followed during crop procurement, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Aaditi said, “Special arrangements were made for thermal scanners, handwash and sanitisers for the farmers and their vehicles at the mandi.”

“The farmers waited for their number under the tents while maintaining social distancing. The first day of procurement went on till late evening and we expect more farmers in the next three to four days,” he added.