Neighbours booked for assaulting Greater Noida resident’s pet dog

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:58 IST

Three members of a family were booked by the Greater Noida police for allegedly assaulting their neighbour’s dog in the Ecotech 3 area on October 17.

The complainant was identified as Rajesh Nagar, a resident of Baidpura who worked as a security officer for a highrise in Greater Noida West.

“We were busy with the Navratri puja. At around 7.50pm, my 12-year-old nephew realised that our American bulldog was missing and he then heard him howling in pain. We realised the noise was coming from our neighbour’s house and we immediately rushed there. We found our dog battered and took him to a hospital in Bisrakh. Our neighbours had lured him to their house on the pretext of giving him treats and then they attacked him brutally,” said Nagar.

He said that the dog had suffered multiple injuries and required three days’ treatment.

“These people had attacked our dog almost a month back as well by throwing a brick at him but we had resolved that issue. We don’t know what their issue with our pet is. They are involved in some sort of black magic and have threatened us with political connections as well,” he said.

The family alleged that when they approached police, their case was not registered and it was only after much insistence that an FIR was lodged against the three suspects at the Ecotech 3 police station under relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police officials said that a probe in the matter is underway and that the medical examination was inconclusive.

“The suspects claim that the dog had found his way into their house and they were only defending themselves. A thorough investigation of the case is going and we will take necessary action soon,” said Bhubhanesh Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station.