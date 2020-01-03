e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / New CIA unit formed to focus on snatching, vehicle lifting cases in Ludhiana

New CIA unit formed to focus on snatching, vehicle lifting cases in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the increasing number of snatching and vehicle lifting cases in the city, the Ludhiana police commissionerate has formed a new unit of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, Staff 3) to deter such incidents.

Police have also identified 20 areas in the city, which are prone to snatching and vehicle lifting incidents.

Police have also strengthened patrolling in the area, deploying cops in civvies to keep a watch on anti-social elements.

Sub-inspector Yash Pal has been appointed as the in-charge of CIA Staff-3. Two crime detecting agencies, CIA staff-1 and 2, are already functioning in the city.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said, “There has been an increase in snatching and vehicle-lifting cases in the city and several gangs have also been busted. We are working to deter such incidents.”

“We have also worked on the modus operandi and timings when people are targeted the most. The CIA team will
chalk out the action plan accordingly and also work to spread awareness,” said the police chief.

“The most-prone areas have been geotagged and PCR motorcycle patrolling teams will be constantly monitoring these areas,” he added.

tags
top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities