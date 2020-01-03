New CIA unit formed to focus on snatching, vehicle lifting cases in Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:22 IST

In view of the increasing number of snatching and vehicle lifting cases in the city, the Ludhiana police commissionerate has formed a new unit of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, Staff 3) to deter such incidents.

Police have also identified 20 areas in the city, which are prone to snatching and vehicle lifting incidents.

Police have also strengthened patrolling in the area, deploying cops in civvies to keep a watch on anti-social elements.

Sub-inspector Yash Pal has been appointed as the in-charge of CIA Staff-3. Two crime detecting agencies, CIA staff-1 and 2, are already functioning in the city.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said, “There has been an increase in snatching and vehicle-lifting cases in the city and several gangs have also been busted. We are working to deter such incidents.”

“We have also worked on the modus operandi and timings when people are targeted the most. The CIA team will

chalk out the action plan accordingly and also work to spread awareness,” said the police chief.

“The most-prone areas have been geotagged and PCR motorcycle patrolling teams will be constantly monitoring these areas,” he added.