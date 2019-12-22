New state BJP chief will be elected in Jan: Satti

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:01 IST

The new state president of the BJP will be elected in January next year, said Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Sat Pal Satti here on Sunday.

He said since party will be busy celebrating two years of its government in the state in Decemeber, the party has decided to take the decision of the new party chief in January next year.

Satti was here on Sunday to motivate the party cadre towards the situation prevailing in country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Talking to reporters, he said that new citizenship law was in the interest of the people and no one should be afraid of it. He alleged that Congress and left parties were opposing it since they had already lost faith in people after losing mandate in various elections.

Satti said that the party was strongly opposed to the loss caused to the government and people’s property in the garb of anti-CAA agitation in various parts of India. He said that the party was holding gatherings of intellectuals all across the state at district level to educate them about the new law.

He appealed to the people to rally behind the new law and the BJP as it was for their own well being.

Satti said that the party will be celebrating its two years of governance in Shimla on December 27 and a massive rally will be organised. Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP interim president JP Nadda, two former chief ministers—Shanta Kumar and PK Dhumal—will be among the big personalities taking part in the December 27 rally, he said.

Earlier, the party organised a function in which newly elected mandal presidents of the party in the district were honoured by newly elected district party chief Baldev Sharma.

Addressing the party leaders and workers, he asked them to inform people about the new citizenship law.

He told them to befitting reply the left and Congress parties during their rallies and functions so that they could not mislead people on the CAA.