Next six months challenging for kabaddi, players should stay mentally fit, says Rajendra Andekar, joint secretary, PDKA

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:26 IST

PUNE Sports like kabaddi, wrestling and boxing are body-contact games and we cannot anticipate when the tournaments for such sports will resume even after the lockdown ends,” says Rajendra Andekar, joint secretary, Pune District Kabaddi Association (PDKA).

“At least 15 kabaddi tournaments were scheduled across the state in April and May, but all have been cancelled. All these tournaments are important for players as it gives them an opportunity to get selected for state teams,” said Andekar.

“Even one-day tournaments were scheduled during Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. These local tournaments help players to prepare for bigger tournaments,” said Andekar, who also coaches at Shahu College campus in Parvati.

The association has advised its players to maintain a fitness regime and perform drills at homes to maintain their fitness level.

“Right now we are not conducting any sessions on social media, but there is a one-on-one consultation with players via voice or video calls. We clear whatever queries and doubts they have related to the game and fitness regime,” added Andekar.

Many summer camps have also been affected due to the pandemic and the lockdown. Andekar himself was gearing up to conduct a camp at Shahu College campus.

“The plan was to conduct a camp for the age group of 12 to 17 years and all the players would have been selected from Pune Municipal Corporation schools and slum areas. I had prepared four arenas at my coaching academy and work was almost completed and the lockdown was implemented,” said Andekar.

“Even national coaches had agreed to come for the camp but now, I will have to postpone this plan for next year. I don’t think there will be any sports activity in the coming six months,” said Andekar.

Doubt over Zilla Parishad tournaments

Schools usually re-open in June and Zilla Parishad tournaments are held in August and September every year, but this year the tournaments are doubtful.

“It looks difficult this year due to the current situation of the pandemic. Even international sports events have been cancelled. I think university-level sports tournaments will also be affected,” said Andekar.

Mental fitness should be a priority

“I feel along with giving fitness tips to players, it is important to keep the players motivated. As a coach, I know the situation is tough especially for young players as they may feel burdened during this situation,” he said.

“We make sure to give inspiring talks to help them keep motivated,” said Andekar.