NFAI discovers and acquires silent film ‘Madhabi Kankana’ from France

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:10 IST

PUNE In a major delight for film buffs the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has obtained a 1930 black-and-white-silent film, ‘Madhabi Kankana’, from the Cinematheque Francaise, Paris.

Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI, said, “This is the second silent film from the Madan Theatres that we have in our collection. The first one acquired in 2017 was Bilwamangal (1919). It is a rare discovery from early Indian cinema point of view. I am happy that NFAI has now discovered the film. This will be important for the film studies and research students.”

Madhabi Kankana was produced by Kolkata-based Madan Theatres Ltd in 1930. The historical film was directed by Jyotish Bannerjee starring Mumtaz Begum, Lalita Devi, Nawab, Bhanu Bannerjee, Leelavati, Jainarayan Mukherjee and Farida begum.

The film was initially banned, re-censored and released in 1932. The film was shot by two foreign technicians Charles Creed and Marconi. Jyotish Bannerjee was one of the main filmmaker at Madan Studios in Kolkata. The studio was the biggest film company in silent era in India.

“After the discovery of ‘Bilwamangal’ in 2017, we were searching further for Indian silent films worldwide and that is how we came to know of its existence in Paris. We are thankful to Cinematheque Francaise for providing the film. The footage which has survived is of 13 minutes and it has been digitized. It is an important footage due to the fact that it has been produced by Madan Theatres Ltd, who were one of the biggest production houses in silent film era in India”, added Magdum.

The ‘Filmland’ magazine of 1933 makes note of the film and writes that, “If not for any other merits, this picture certainly claims a high place for its superb locations”. The main plot of the film revolves around the events in 17th century when Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’ sons fight for the throne. The surviving footage has the character of Shuja and Jahan Ara along with Shah Jahan.

One of the prominent silent film star Nawab plays the role of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz begum plays the role of Jahan Ara. “The film does not have credits or inter-titles and we are taking help of film historians in this regard. We appeal all film lovers to come forward and help us in preserving the country’s cinematic heritage by submitting any such films, footages, posters, photographs and song booklets so that it can be saved for posterity”, said Magdum who also said that about 1,300 silent films were made in India and very few films have survived, with the addition of Bilwamangal and Madhabi Kankana, NFAI has now footages of 31 Indian silent films.

-The film is an adaptation of famous historical novel by RC Dutt and is believed to be based on the Bengali version of the novel.

