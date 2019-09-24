NGT directs UP principal secretary to resolve Loni’s solid waste issues

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:41 IST

Ghaziabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in an interim order, has directed the intervention of Uttar Pradesh’s principal secretary, urban development, to look into the issue of improper solid waste disposal in Loni and take up remedial measures, besides furnishing a compliance report. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) in its report to the NGT has also recommended filing of prosecution/complaint against the executive officer, Loni, and the contractor agency hired for disposing of solid waste.

The petition order came on a petition filed by M Fatmi, a Ghaziabad resident, who contended that illegal dumping of solid waste was being carried out by the Loni Nagar Palika. The petitioner said solid waste was being dumped at Ahmad Nagar, which was posing issues for residents there. The petitioner also supported his claims with photographs.

In its directions on April 2, 2019, the tribunal sought an action-taken report from the UPPCB and the district magistrate. Another -taken report was sought and the pollution board submitted that on September 13.

In view of non-compliance of Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Rules, 2016, the UPPCB in its report suggested that dumping of solid waste had led to degradation of environment and recommended that an environmental compensation cost of ₹50,000 for bulk solid waste dumping and ₹5,000 as environmental compensation for transportation of municipal solid waste in open dumpers be levied from the Loni Nagar Palika.

The UPPCB said it has initiated the process for filing prosecution/complaint against the executive officer, Loni, and the contracted agency under relevant sections of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

“In view of ... resulting damage to the environment and the public health, it becomes necessary to require the principal secretary, urban development, UP, to look into the matter and take remedial measures and furnish a compliance report to this tribunal within one month by e-mail...,” the tribunal said.

Shalini Gupta, executive officer of Loni Nagar Palika, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

“The report by UPPCB recommended filing of prosecution against executive officer, Loni, and the contractor agency. The dumping at the Loni site was done without any permission from the UPPCB,” Utsav Sharma, regional manager, UPPCB, said.

