e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

NGT pulls up governments over ‘inaction’ in pollution control

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday pulled up the Delhi government and the Centre over not doing enough to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Pulling up the government agencies, the principal bench headed by Justice A.K Goyal said, “Why has the government not been able to control pollution levels? Instead of making sustained efforts throughout the year, now we are running here and there.”

The green court said the union government must come up with best possible solutions to tackle the problem of stubble burning in the country, especially in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

“Can any community programmes be launched to educate people about the hazards of stubble burning and also educating them to adopt alternatives?...(the governments can also) Make use of documentaries and films to spread awareness about pollution.”

In a statement before the court, the Centre highlighted its efforts to tackle the ‘emergency’ situation. “To tackle dust, water sprinklers and paving and greening of the city is needed. Monitoring of all the measures was being done at the highest level” the statement read.

The NGT had on Monday summoned officials of the Delhi government, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the union ministry of environment and forests to appear before it.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital has been on a downward curve since October 28, a day after the city celebrated Diwali. After breathing relatively cleaner air for nearly three months, the AQI took a nosedive to the ‘very poor’ category and deteriorated to the ‘severe’ levels.

On Friday, the pollution levels became worse and a ‘health emergency’ was declared by the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA). Schools were shut and a blanket ban was put on construction activities in Delhi and the neighbouring satellite towns.

top news
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police Hq
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
Amid uproar over renaming Kalam award, Andhra govt says CM ‘did not know’
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities