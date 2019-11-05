NGT pulls up governments over ‘inaction’ in pollution control

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:27 IST

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday pulled up the Delhi government and the Centre over not doing enough to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Pulling up the government agencies, the principal bench headed by Justice A.K Goyal said, “Why has the government not been able to control pollution levels? Instead of making sustained efforts throughout the year, now we are running here and there.”

The green court said the union government must come up with best possible solutions to tackle the problem of stubble burning in the country, especially in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

“Can any community programmes be launched to educate people about the hazards of stubble burning and also educating them to adopt alternatives?...(the governments can also) Make use of documentaries and films to spread awareness about pollution.”

In a statement before the court, the Centre highlighted its efforts to tackle the ‘emergency’ situation. “To tackle dust, water sprinklers and paving and greening of the city is needed. Monitoring of all the measures was being done at the highest level” the statement read.

The NGT had on Monday summoned officials of the Delhi government, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the union ministry of environment and forests to appear before it.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital has been on a downward curve since October 28, a day after the city celebrated Diwali. After breathing relatively cleaner air for nearly three months, the AQI took a nosedive to the ‘very poor’ category and deteriorated to the ‘severe’ levels.

On Friday, the pollution levels became worse and a ‘health emergency’ was declared by the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA). Schools were shut and a blanket ban was put on construction activities in Delhi and the neighbouring satellite towns.