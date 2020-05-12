NH-44 flyover opened for traffic, mayor inspects construction work at Sherpur Chowk in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:12 IST

In a relief to the commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) opened both sides of the NH-44 flyover, situated near Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer hospital, for movement of traffic on Tuesday. The flyover is a part of Jalandhar-Panipat highway project and has been hanging fire for around nine years.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra and councillors Jai Prakash and Rakesh Prashar inspected the ongoing work of the cancer hospital flyover and Sherpur Chowk flyover on Tuesday.

The Sherpur Chowk flyover is expected to be complete by May 30, said the mayor, adding that its one side -- from Delhi to Jalandhar-- has already been opened for traffic.

Member of the Punjab road safety council, Rahul Verma, said, “Now, residents coming from Jalandhar side would not be able to enter the city from Sherpur Chowk and will have to exit from Tibba Road exit point. With the completion of this flyover, the traffic is expected to increase at Samrala Chowk as the truckers who used to used to exit the highway from Moti Nagar point, would now have to exit from Tibba Road point and move towards Transport Nagar through Samrala Chowk.”

“After the lockdown, the traffic would increase at Samrala Chowk and residents coming from Jalandhar side would have no exit point to enter the city and will have to take a u-turn from Focal Point area. We are working to find some solution for these problems,” he added.

As per information, the cancer hospital flyover project had to be completed by March 31, but it was stopped after the curfew was imposed in the state. The construction work commenced amid the lockdown on April 23 after the administration gave the approval with the condition that the contractors and NHAI would have to follow the guidelines issued by the government.