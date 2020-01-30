NHAI asks revenue dept to recover ₹7.5 crore fine from MCG

cities

Gurugram The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has written to the district revenue department officer of Gurugram to collect a ₹7.5-crore penalty from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for diverting sewer water into the drains constructed by the concessionaire of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from 2015-16.

The MCG has been asked by the highway administrator to pay the amount within 30 days of the court order.

The letter sent to the revenue department by the NHAI, on January 28, read, “In case, MCG fails to deposit the amount within 30 days of this order the same shall be recovered as the arrears of land revenue as per section 27 of the ACT (sic).”

“NHAI has requested the revenue department to recover the amount of ₹5,68,89,378 with 12% per annum simple interest beyond January 22 the date of expiry of notice period to the Millennium City Expressway Pvt Ltd (MCEPL) as well as ₹1,84, 48,407 creditable to National Highways Authority of India at the earliest (sic),” read the letter written by Ashok Kumar Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram.

Last December, the court of highway administration had issued a fine of ₹7.5 crore to the MCG for diverting sewage water into the stormwater drains on the expressway.

In 2016, the NHAI had asked the MCEPL to repair the overflowing drains.

S Raghuraman, chief executive officer, MECPL, said, “We had carried out repair works because the NHAI had asked to do so. We have spent money on the repair of the drains and the MCG had pumped sewage water in the drains. They need to compensate us.”

Meanwhile, MCG officials said that they are not liable to pay any compensation or penalty. ND Vashisht, the chief engineer of MCG, said, “In 2015, we had already paid ₹7 crore to the NHAI. So, there is no need to pay anything now.”

MCG officials also said that maintenance of the expressway, which includes roads and stormwater drains, lies with MCEPL and not with them.

However, the MCG commissioner said that they would look into this issue and analyse the next course of action. Vinay Pratap Singh, the MCG commissioner, said, “We will examine this and reply accordingly.”