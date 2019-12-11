e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

NHAI resolves drain issue, work to resume

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 19:57 IST
Rohit David
Rohit David
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram The stormwater drain falling in the alignment of the proposed underpass at Ambience Mall will be shifted by next month, said officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), adding it would pave the way for work on the project to resume. The contractor hired by the NHAI will shift the drain under the supervision of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Officials said six of the 10 lanes on each side of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will be closed for traffic after the drain is shifted. At present, four lanes to the extreme left of each side is closed for traffic, which will be blacktopped and opened once the work on shifting the drains is complete.

This will help in expediting work on the project, as the NHAI has also taken possession of the land on the Gurugram-Delhi side of the expressway for the project.

Saurabh Singhal, NHAI’s consultant, said, “After the drains are shifted, we will concentrate on making the underpass box. The middle row of the expressway will be blocked for this construction, but we’ll open the lanes on the side, which have been closed presently for the ramp.”

Officials said that they would ensure traffic is diverted in such a manner that it will have minimum impact on the traffic flow on the expressway.

The NHAI contractor plans to construct two drains and then shift the existing stormwater ones, so that there is no sewage issue. The GMDA, in November, issued an estimate of ₹10.12 lakh for shifting the stormwater drain, which had stalled the underpass work at Ambience Mall for more than a month before the construction ban was implemented. In October, the NHAI had asked GMDA to make estimates so that the stormwater lines could be shifted as no government agency was laying claim to the drains.

“The detailed estimate for shifting the existing master stormwater drains in the way of the proposed underpass with 1000mm double-barrel drain near the Ambience Mall underpass has been made,” read the GMDA letter, a copy of which is with HT.

NHAI officials said that their contractor will shift the stormwater drain under the supervision of GMDA officials. Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, said, “The NHAI contractor will shift the drains under supervision of the GMDA.”

During a meeting between officials of the NHAI and GMDA in October, it was agreed that the stormwater lines, beneath the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, might have been laid by the Tourism Department in the 1990s.

Vijay Aima, vice-president, Ambience Mall, presented a copy of the letter to NHAI stating that “a deep nallah (well) existed at the location and lot of water used to flow into it during rainy season in 1992.”

It was decided in the 1990s that each individual party, including Haryana Tourism, would apply for change of land use and approval of their building plans they will have to keep the topographical conditions into consideration and make proper arrangements for the stormwater drainage and disposal. Accordingly, clearance was given by the executive engineer, Mewat water services division, Nuh, in 1997.

Raj Singh Gehlot, chairman, Ambience Group, said, “The drain pipes already exist under the NH-8 (Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway) to allow drainage and stormwater coming from the hills of Nathupur, Sikanderpur and the integrated colony of Ambience Island. The NHAI is duty-bound to relay the drainage pipes.”

top news
Live | Rajya Sabha votes on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Live | Rajya Sabha votes on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Point-by-point rebuttal of Opposition charges by Amit Shah
Point-by-point rebuttal of Opposition charges by Amit Shah
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Kohli take India past 200
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Kohli take India past 200
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities