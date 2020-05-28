e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NHRC notice to Bihar, Gujarat, Rly on late trains, plight of migrants

NHRC notice to Bihar, Gujarat, Rly on late trains, plight of migrants

cities Updated: May 28, 2020 23:19 IST
Arun Kumar
Arun Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

PATNA

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding late departure and arrival of trains ferrying migrant workers, taking many additional days in the journey, the National Human Rights Commission Thursday issued notices to the chief secretaries of Gujarat and Bihar, chairman, Railway Board, and Union home secretary, seeking a detailed report in the matter.

It has also taken cognizance of reports regarding death of migrant labourers during train journey due to longer duration and no arrangements for drinking water and food etc.

Gujarat and Bihar are expected to specifically inform as to what steps were taken to ensure basic facilities, including medical, for the migrant labourers who boarded the trains. The response has been sought within four weeks.

“The contents of the media reports, if true, amount to gross violations of human rights. The aggrieved families have suffered irrevocable loss. The state has failed to protect the lives of the poor labourers on board the trains,” the NHRC observed in its statement.

“It is a matter of concern the poor labourers, who have already suffered a lot in distant places and are desperate to reach their homes to meet family members. are subjected to such a treatment by the Railway authorities, which borders around barbarism. The poor labourers cannot be treated in such an inhuman manner just because they are poor and the government has paid for their tickets,” it observed.

It said the complaints were being received from different parts of the country regarding unnecessary harassment of people by the public authorities. “It has emerged from the entire scenario that the people belonging to vulnerable classes have suffered the most,” it said.

The commission observed that it was evident that, due to whatsoever reasons, the migrant labourers had started feeling uncomfortable and started protesting to reach their native places. “It was mandatory on the part of the host state to take care of them and to provide them basic amenities but the things gradually went out of control and the labourers, in large numbers, started moving on their own by different modes of transport and thousands of them chose to walk on foot,” it said.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In