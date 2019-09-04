Nigerian among five held with intoxicant powder, ₹1.3L drug money

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 00:55 IST

Police have arrested five persons including two women and a Nigerian national with 120gm of intoxicant powder and ₹1.3 lakh drug money.

The accused, Izuchukwu Jonatahna Chukwu of Nigeria and Ramandeep Kaur of Jalandhar were arrested from Delhi, while Gurpreet Singh of Nanu Majra in Sohana, Sukhdev Singh of Samrala and Praveen Lata of Samrala, were held from a naka near Mauli Baidwan in Mohali on Saturday.

Police said they recovered 50gm of intoxicant powder, suspected to be heroin, and 59 injections from Gurpreet, Sukhdev and Prem Lata.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them at the Sohana police station.

Accused spilled the beans

It was on the disclosure of Gurpreet and Prem Lata that the police team from Delhi arrested Chukwu and Ramandeep, who supplied the drug to the accused for self consumption. The police team also recovered ₹1.36 lakh of drug money from their possession.

The five were produced before the court on Tuesday that remanded them to one-day police custody.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 00:55 IST